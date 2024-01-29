Etsy Seller Almost Got Shut Down Because The Smiley Company Claimed Her Products Violated Their Copyright
by Laura Lynott
A lot of us got side hustles online but what IF your hustle is your full-time job and you just lost it!
Now, the very thought would send shivers down your spine but that’s exactly what happened to @imchloecam.
She was a full-time devoted Etsy shop owner but claims she almost got sued by the smiley company for using the word smiley in a tag and Etsy listing.
Oh no. This is a lesson but a tough, tough one for online sellers to be really careful not to get in legal hot water!
She said: “I (almost) got sued by the smiley company this summer… because I used the word smiley in a tag and an Etsy listing for a capybara pin.”
The capybara is a huge rodent from South America. It’s very cute but this incorrect association with a brand, led to legal action and this young woman’s shop closing down.
She said: “I engaged back and forth with the attorneys from America… I taught myself law in a week. And within 17 minutes of me sending my response, they dismissed me from the case. No charge.”
Let’s hope Chloe has a bright and legal free future, unless she studies law, that is!
Watch the full clip here:
@imchloecam
#stitch with @Susi super HAPPY about my time this summer🤭😀😀 #storeboughtpesto #pesto #storytime #funnystorytime #comedy
I can’t believe somebody can copyright the SMILEY FACE!
Ugh!
