‘Everybody spends more time indoors.’ – Health Scientist Breaks Down Why Everyone Is Sick Right Now
by Chris Allen
It sounds like the phrase “Go touch grass” now might have more good health implications than just putting down the video game controller.
Ever wonder why you and everyone you know is always more sick around the Holidays and the new year?
Well there’s a scientific reason for it. And it doesn’t have to do with the temperature.
One health expert on TikTok named Tasha breaks it down for us.
And it’s pretty enlightening.
First off, we’re loving her gif and meme ability. Top notch.
She starts off with the question posed above, and answers it right away.
It’s not the cold, it’s not that it’s the winter, it’s your indoor air quality.
“Like I’m tired all the time, and I can’t focus – that might be why you feel that way,” she explains.
And yes, you. It’s terrible.
In fact, more likely than not, so is your neighbor’s, your friends’ and your family’s indoor air quality.
Because let’s be honest, this is not a facet of our daily lives that a majority of folks are focused on tackling.
And it rears its ugly head when the weather happens to force us inside the most.
Ever heard the term “air backwash”?
Tahsa explains that it’s “…how much of the air you’re breathing is likely to have been already breathed by someone else in the space.”
And that’s a main reason, she continues “why if someone else is sick, you’re going to get sick too.”
The great thing about Tasha? She doesn’t just talk about the problem.
She offers solutions.
And one of the handful she mentions is as simple as it sounds:
“Run your HVAC, your fan, constantly…makes sure that you’re circulating the air, it’s moving through those filters.”
Thank you, Tasha!
Check out her full, colorful breakdown here:
@tashagoldenphd
A break from my regular creativity content for a good ol’ public health PSA 😂🤷🏻♀️ . Look. This isn’t thee most important issue on my radar right now… But I’ve been sending texts/DMs to so many folx that I decided to just make a video— —which I’m sharing now with y’all. And if it can help a few fellow creatives, advocates, caregivers, change agents avoid getting sick this winter, then—🫶 . 🔎As a public health scientist, I’ve long been an advocate for improving indoor air. We spend >90% of our time indoors; the air we breathe in here matters! 📈📉But I confess: once this neurodivergent soul (🙋🏻♀️) got her hands on a reliable air quality meter, I nerded out about getting concrete numbers around what we breathe all the time. Some recents: ✔️Home: 1000-1400. Not terrible. ✔️Doctor’s office: 1350. ✔️Airplane: 1900-3200 ✔️Uber: 1840 ✔️A brand new building: 600-750. 👏👏 ➡️The highest numbers I’ve seen (apart from an airplane) showed up during a super fancy dinner event, with tons of high profile people: 2450. 2700. 2830. 👀Not even money and position can get you healthy indoor air. (This is why I still mask most places, esp during a wave) 🏠BUT— In your own home, there ARE things you can do to help! 🙌 The vid shares a few. . . . #nerdlife #publichealth #psa #indoorairquality #songwriterlife #phdlife
Now let’s see what folks had to say.
One person is already banking on the future, with tongue firmly planted in cheek.
While the proverbial lightbulb went off in this person’s head.
This commenter pointed out how this term is never leaving our fear centers.
Time to air it all out, folks!
