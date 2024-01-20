Flight Attendant Share Her Biggest Pet Peeves When Dealing With Passengers. – ‘No one listens to us at all.’
by Laura Lynott
A lot of little girls and some boys too, want to be a flight attendant straight after their first flight!
But the reality for a grown up flight attendant is a lot different to what that little boy or girl might think.
And if you don’t feel for @destanieaaa by the end of this post and her clip, then there ain’t no hope for you!
The flight attendant, who tells how she was brought up to be nice to others, spills the beans on the challenges of just working on a flights, when so many people are rude.
And she doesn’t stop there. There’s a lot to bother her. And it’s a reminder just to be kind.
@destanieaaa told her followers: “My number one most frustrating thing that I deal with with in this job is boarding. I like to work only up in the front because when people come on the airplane, we set the tone. Like ‘Hey, good morning, welcome onboard.'”
“People don’t want to sit in the correct seat and they get angry when they have to move to their correct seat. People want to move to an upgraded seat when they can’t move to an upgraded seat.”
She continued: “People will fill the overhead bins with their jackets and purses and small things that could go into the seat in front of them. And no matter how many times we say like who everyone’s cooperation will be very appreciated. No one listens to us at all.”
This job does sound much tougher than most people would think!
Just be glad you were raised right, girl and try your best to ignore the haters!
She also mentions a lot about how it affects her life, so watch the whole clip here:
@destanieaaa
Here is the tea. #flightattendant #cabincrew
Here’s what people thought of the clip:
Solidarity among flight attendants!
It seems it’s a tough job wherever you are!
We need more TLC for flight attendants!
Yeah, I don’t want to be a flight attendant now.
No thanks!
If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!