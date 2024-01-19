Guys Discover A Line For “Second Chance” Tipping On His Bill And Is Puzzled What It’s All About
by Laura Lynott
So everybody’s got some issue with how crazy the tipping culture has gotten… and now some people are encountering a tip that they’ve never heard of before.
A guy on TikTok found out when he confused ‘second chance’ tipping for literal giving a tip, as in advice.
Embarrassing…
Anyhow. Second chance tips. Who knew?
@kadenbowlerr shared a clip with a guy (was that you Kaden?) paying for his food like a good citizen, in a restaurant.
The guy rightly asks the waiter: “What’s second chance?”. The waiter responds: “It’s tips you give to the ex convicts that work here.”
Seems kinda a nice gesture, right?
Anyhow, so I don’t know if this guy was confused or what but he literally signed a tip for the ex prisoners to take with them on their working day.
And I’m pretty sure they already got this right from the start without it being told to them…
He wrote right on that check: “Don’t break the law.”
Ummmm… helpful I guess?
I’m sure that will really help those ex convicts working hard to make a new start, feel good about themselves…
Here’s what the internet thought of this tip gone wrong:
People just don’t get it.
More confusion.
Hmmm. Really altruistic….
I’m not sure why people are so confused about this, but I guess people didn’t watch the video.
Maybe they should give the video… a second chance!
