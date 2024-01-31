Hard-Working Employee Always Stays Late, But Was Given A Hard Time For Being A Few Minutes Late. So He Made Sure The Company Got What It Deserved.
“This was from my first job in a family run SME where the husband was the director and the wife was the GM.
It was a very toxic workplace and I am very thankful I left the job 5 years ago now. I dreaded every single day at that company.
As it was my first job, naturally I tried to work harder and worked late into the night (without any OT compensation) very often.
A little bit of a background: I am not a morning person but I don’t mind working late usually.
One time we were working on a project and I was trying to prepare everything ahead of time. My official working hours were 9 to 6 but I usually find myself getting dinner and going home around 11+.
Those few days, I started to report for work a little late, about 5 to 10 mins past 9 and my boss (the director) called me into the room and gave me flak for it.
If the working hours meant so much to him, I should adhere to it STRICTLY.
From that day onwards, I stopped staying late past office hours and worked strictly from 9 to 6.
He clearly notices it because he called me into his room for a chat a week later and told me he noticed I’ve been going home “early” recently.
I told him I’ve just been on time. He couldn’t do anything to me because I’ve been delivering results.
The day I threw in my resignation letter I he called me into the office for an awkward conversation
Boss: Have a seat. Fiddles with resignation letter on his desk
Me: Sits down with a very happy expression
10 mins of awkward silence
Boss: So there’s nothing I can do to make you stay?
Me: Nope.
10 mins of awkward silence
Boss: Just know that if you want to come back to this company anytime, we will have the door open for you.
Me: Okay.
10 mins of awkward silence
Boss: That is all.
