Her Boyfriend Wasn’t Invited To Her Cousin’s Wedding, So She Took A Stand And Said She Won’t Go Without Him
by Matthew Gilligan
This is always a tricky one…
Who gets a +1 and who doesn’t get a +1 when it comes to wedding invitations…
As you can imagine, it can lead to some hurt feelings.
So is this woman wrong for how she handled this situation?
Let’s see what’s going on here…
AITA for refusing to go to my cousin’s wedding because my boyfriend is not invited ?
“I (26F) have been dating my boyfriend Mike (25M) (obviously fake name) for about a year and a half.
We are in a very serious and committed relationship, so serious that we are talking marriage and kids and we are currently looking to move in together.
I was never one to date or go out with men in general so needless to say Mike is the first guy I’ve felt so serious about to introduce him to my family.
Now, my cousin (31M) and his soon to be wife (34F) are getting married later this year.
My cousin invited me couple of weeks ago and I accepted even though I don’t like his fiancé that well but because he’s family and in my culture weddings are a big deal so I kind of didn’t have a choice.
She was in for a surprise…
I, in my mind, was thinking that the invitation was for me AND for my boyfriend since the whole family have known about him for a while and they have met him on multiple occasions.
Today, I decided to ask my cousin about the plans of the wedding day to be up to date with everything and mentioned my boyfriend.
That’s when he told me that the invitation was for me and me only, that they decided to invite family and close friends only and that it’s too late now because they’ve already planned the exact amount of food with the caterer.
I said that I assumed that the invitation was for the both of us and that it doesn’t make sense to invite me and not my partner.
The wedding is in MONTHS and they could still arrange with the catering company for one more plate.
He said that they already paid and it wasn’t possible to add more people.
That’s when I told him that I will not be attending the wedding because in my opinion it’s insulting to not include my partner who has been sharing my life for over a year.
This has caused an outrage in the family.
He didn’t reply but I received a call from my other cousin telling I’m a jerk for THREATENING to not come to the wedding.
I told her I didn’t threaten not to come. I am genuinely not coming.
She said it’s ridiculous to expect my boyfriend to be invited and that I should just suck it up and be there for my family.
AITA for refusing to go to the wedding because my boyfriend is not invited or should I just shut up and go alone?”
Let’s see how Reddit users reacted.
One person said this wasn’t meant as an insult.
Another individual made a good point.
This person said she’s an *******.
One person nailed it.
And this individual said she’s wrong for what she’s doing.
To each their own, I guess…
Let’s hope these folks make up soon.
If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.