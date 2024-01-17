Her Daughter-In-Law Won’t Stop Calling Her ‘Mom’, So She Told Her To Stop Being A Brat And Leave The New Year’s Party
This is one of those cases where you think you know how you’re going to vote just based on the headline – but sometimes, the devil really is in the details.
OP has two daughters-in-law. One she has known her entire life and has mothered all along, and the other she likes but doesn’t know as well.
I have 2 my eldest son and his wife is called Ed and Edna and my youngest son and his wife is called Sam and Cat.
Context I have known Edna her whole life. When she was 7 her mom got diagnosed with cancer so I started to help out with raising her. Her and Ed were best friends so it was easy.
When she was 10 her mom passed away so I took over all duties of raising a daughter. She started to date my son in college and they got married later on.
I genuinely look at her as my daughter because I basically raised her (her dad drank himself to death when she was 19) with my family. Like she would spend all the holidays like school breaks and go with us to holidays ect.
When they got married they bought the house 4 houses down and has been living there.
Now Cat is very sweet she can cook well and we bond in the kitchen and we get along great.
She really doesn’t like being called “mom” instead of her name.
But I really don’t like being called Mom by her I don’t know why but I just don’t.
I don’t like it when people or children call me Aunty or nicknames ect. I don’t mind Edna calling me Mom because I feel like I raised her and earned that title.
I have talked to her and my son many times about this. It makes me uncomfortable and she says it shouldn’t. That it is awkward for her to call me by my first name.
When her second daughter-in-law kept trying, OP told her to knock it off.
This new years dinner she made it a point to call me mom in every sentence and I was annoyed.
I pulled her aside and told her to knock it off and she said it’s not fair that Edna can call me mom but she can’t. I told her that i raised Edna so it makes sense.
Edna has no family other than us but you have a huge family with a mom that loves you very much.
They got into an argument about playing favorites and respecting boundaries.
She said that she feels like I’m rejecting her from the family and I told if after all I have done for you and this is the thing that makes you feel isolated then you need help to be grateful.
For context, among other things, I paid half of her college loans and helped her pay for the house they live in.
It did not end well. At all.
She said that I’m a b—- and Edna can be my favorite DIL and it’s creepy that I will babysit pups and not my grandkids because she and Sam won’t ever come back.
I told her to get out and be a brat somewhere else. Sam got involved and dragged Cat away.
Cat lives 6 hours away and I can’t drive well and they don’t have guest bed for me to stay the night. I pay 25% in childcare tho.
E and I have spa days once a month a tradition since she was a teen. So when Cat comes we all go for a spa trip and i always pay.
Now her son is asking her to apologize but OP doesn’t think she did anything wrong.
Sam sent me a text asking me to apologize because it’s such a small thing and that Cat is serious about her threat.
I left him on read because I didn’t think I need to apologize.
Even my grandchildren call me by my name. They rarely call me grandma and they like calling me by my name.
Actually Edna doesn’t call me mom often. She does sometimes but she always uses my name because she knows I’m comfortable with it.
If Cat called me mom one time I don’t mind. It’s just ever single sentence that’s directed to me ends or starts with mom and I feel so uncomfortable.
AITA?
Does Reddit agree? You might be surprised!
This person doesn’t agree at all.
And this commenter agrees the DIL is acting out of pocket.
Not everyone sees it that way, though.
There might be no way to win.
I kind of think OP should have just bit her tongue.
She gave the DIL what she wanted, which was a reaction.
