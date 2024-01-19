Her Mother-In-Law Won’t Stop Flirting With Her Own Son, So She Insists That She Stay Away For Good
I’ve never understood why people go out of their way to make other people feel uncomfortable…
It’s rude and all it does is make things awkward for everyone.
So I can understand where the woman who wrote this story is coming from.
But did she go too far?
Let’s see what’s going on here…
AITA for not wanting my MIL at my house anymore because she makes me uncomfortable?
“I absolutely adored my MIL up until I got pregnant, when she started acting weird.
My husband is her youngest child (30) and the only one out of her children who didn’t have any children so originally I thought she was just projecting her excitement over him finally having a baby in weird ways but that’s definitely not it.
Things have definitely changed…
She does not act like this at all with any of her other kids and she 100% never acted like this toward my husband UNTIL she found out I was pregnant (we announced it after we found out the gender).
Anyways, she has always been a super modest, very conservative woman. She showed zero skin because it wasn’t “lady like”. She never ever made any hint of inappropriate comments. She never would have dreamed about discussing her bedroom life.
It simply was not who she was, or so I thought.
But after I got pregnant she started showing up to my house randomly 2-3 times a week and asking my husband to leave with her to go run errands and other miscellaneous stuff that she could 100% do herself, with the excuse of “I figured you’d like to go with me and get out of the house.”
And we’re talking BIG changes!
That’s not weird but then it amped up to her started to show up with her cleavage completely revealed and asking my husband if he liked her shirt or if he liked her pants that look like they were painted on. Doing little spins for him.
Then started the comments about her BF being a **** and not being able to “get it up” and complaining that she wasn’t having her needs met and how she needed a real man. Started coming over with gifts of money and expensive watches, etc for my husband. Literally showed up to our baby shower with stuff for my husband, not the baby.
And things also got weird…
Started bringing him food (just him, not me) saying “I figured you missed Mama’s cooking” (he dislikes her cooking and it always hit the trash can when she left).
I had our daughter 3 months ago and she’s held her twice, despite coming here once a week to steal my husband away.
But the tipping point was her coming here yesterday unannounced at 7 am and told my husband “we need to take your pubes and glue them to your head. We know you got plenty.” (He’s balding).
He just kind of looked at her and said “what the ****? That’s weird.”
He was wearing grey sweats with no underwear and stuff was clearly visible. He immediately went and changed. His whole demeanor changed after that comment and he looked super uncomfortable but she laughed it off.
She did however keep touching him (rubbing his arms and back).
She decided to lay down the law.
After she left I told him I really don’t want her here anymore.
She makes me uncomfortable and quite frankly, she’s starting to gross me the hell out. I
asked how he felt about it and how she’s been acting and he said “I don’t get it, this is not the mom I know. She’s acting like I’m her husband but I can’t just tell her she can’t come here. She was a single mom. I’m her baby, blah blah blah”.
He said I’m wrong in asking that she not be allowed here anymore, despite agreeing that she’s being over the top weird. I don’t want her near my kid.
AITA?
Way to make it awkward, Mother-In-Law!
Good grief!
