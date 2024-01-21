Her Sister Announced Her Pregnancy But Didn’t Get The Response She Expected. So She Blamed Her Wife And Things Got Tense.
by Matthew Gilligan
Hey, let’s face the facts: women are extremely emotional when they’re pregnant.
That’s not a secret!
But every woman handles it differently and some can take things really personally.
And that brings us to today’s story.
Was this woman wrong for what she said to her sister?
Read on and see what you think.
AITA for telling my sister she is clearly overreacting about everyone ‘ignoring’ her big pregnancy announcement?
“I (35F) invited my entire extended family over for an early Christmas dinner per my mother’s request.
My mom has a health issue this year she asked me to host the family event since she won’t be able to and because our house is quite spacious and we are a large family to begin with.
Her wife was keeping everyone entertained.
My wife (Charlotte 38F) has a corporate job, and excellent people skills. So she is an amazing hostess. She entertains everyone, asks everyone what they’ve been up to, shares stories to keep the night fun.
And since the dinner was at our house, she went out of her way to make sure everyone was having an excellent time. She even had our kids (7F and 8M) participate.
Through the night, my sister (40F – Sarah) announced she was pregnant for the very first time. She had to go through a lot of treatments to get this so it is clearly a big deal for us all.
Charlotte acknowledged it by congratulating and asking how far along she was, how she was feeling, if she had any special plans she could help with, etc. But the conversation stopped around 20 minutes later.
Her sister wasn’t happy about what had transpired.
Sarah came into the kitchen to ‘help’ but what she really did was to complain about how self-centered Charlotte is since she didn’t let anyone take in the news of her being pregnant.
Honestly I was perplexed because even our kids congratulated her and I did not know what else we were supposed to do. She said everyone was ignoring her news.
They were NOT on the same page.
I merely told her she was emotional and overreacting and that Charlotte was just trying to be a good hostess.
Sarah said I was BSing her and called me an jerk for suggesting pregnancy made her emotional because she knew exactly what she was saying.
I cannot possibly suggest that because I have been pregnant before myself! Twice in fact!
I couldn’t even say anything because she stormed off and played with the kids for the rest of the night, and sulked away.
Now everyone thinks we had this big fight because of how she acted while it was barely an argument.
AITA in this situation?”
Check out what folks had to say.
This person said she’s NTA and explained why.
Another Reddit user made a funny/accurate comment.
This individual said she has “main character syndrome.”
One person said she could have just hosted her own event.
And one reader said she’s NTA and made a good point.
Yeah, sounds like somebody needs to reset their expectations about how people view their life.
Still, I feel for her. It’s so hard to get pregnant after 40, so good for you!
