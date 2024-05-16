Former Airline Employee Shares A Tip For The Fastest And Easiest Way To Stay Up To Date Regarding Your Next Flight
by Chris Allen
Air travel.
Sometimes head-scratching, sometimes hair-pulling, always necessary in our modern lives.
And as technology changes and updates around us, it’s great to stay in the know about tips that can make this process easier.
Whether it’s airport lounges, passport / ID knowledge, or even which restaurants are the best, it’s always nice to feel one step ahead of the game.
Well one travel expert named Darby has a fantastic ‘flightaware’ style of tip for us all.
“I work from the airline industry for 3 years, and this is my number 1 flying hack.”
She gets right to it, with step #1:
“The morning of your flight you’re going to text yourself your flight number.”
And don’t forget to include the airline code. So if you’re Delta flight 913, text:
DL913.
A link of your flight number is what shows up.
If you click it, you can check all the info about your flight, like it’s current location, baggage carousel number, and more!
She explains its handiness for others who might be picking you up.
“Whoever’s picking you up can literally see your little airplane flying across the screen.”
Make sure to check out her whole video here:
@durbinmalonster
S/O @Brooke Webster for teaching me this in my bag loading days 7 years ago
Let’s see what folks had to say.
People were impressed, to say the least.
Hey one person just wanted that code for Southwest.
Hey maybe we can evolve to this level of self-awareness next.
Just passing on that TikTok knowledge for the betterment of humanity.
Before they take it all away.
