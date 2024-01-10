Her Stepmom Thinks She Should Share Her College Fund With Her Step Siblings, But She Thinks Her Deceased Mom Meant It Just For Her
In a world where everything costs more than it used to – and college used to already cost an arm and a leg – having a fund set aside for your education is a huge leg up.
Which is why someone asking you to share it is a pretty big deal.
OP lost her mother but gained a stepmother and two step siblings.
I (19F) recently found out that my stepmom (40F) wants me to split my college fund with my step-siblings (17M and 15F).
My bio mom set up the fund for me before she passed away and it was meant for my education.
I love my family and they are important to me but I’ve been saving every penny and working part-time to contribute.
Her bio mom set up a college fund for her and her step siblings have one, too.
My step-siblings have their own funds set up by their bio dad and I never expected to share mine.
My stepmom insists it’s about being a “blended family” and treating everyone equally.
I’m torn because I want to be fair and don’t want to start dram in my family but I feel like this fund is my lifeline for college.
OP doesn’t want to, and she plans to tell them no.
She has been in my family for about 4 years now and has been almost like a second mom to me the whole time. (although obviously she won’t ever replace my bio mom)
I genuinely don’t think that she has any malicious intent.
AITA if I stand my ground and keep the money for myself?
I’m assuming Reddit thinks this is a good call, but let’s find out for sure!
The top comment says OP’s father should be batting for her.
This person says OP should be careful with the account, too.
They say she should be respectful of her mother’s wishes.
Some people really saw red over this.
Everyone pretty much agrees it’s a terrible idea, though.
I’m giving stepmom the benefit of the doubt, since OP is.
But I do hope they’re able to straighten it out without too much drama.
