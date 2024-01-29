His Ex-Wife Needs To Drop Their 9-Year-Old Daughter Off While He’s Still Sleeping, So He Insists The Kid Uses A Key To Get In
AITA for requesting that my daughter use her key to get into the house while I’m sleeping?
“In September my ex-wife Regina started a new job that prevents her from dropping off our nine year old daughter Cassie at school in the morning during her parenting weeks.
I agreed to allow Cassie to be dropped off at my house on her way to work. I also get her on the bus when it comes by at 8:30am.
This arrangement is causing some problems.
The problem is that Regina has been dropping her off at 6am in the mornings which interrupts my sleep.
They knock on the front door upon arrival and I come to open it. I then go back to sleep on the couch in the living room while Cassie also sleeps on the other couch.
We both sleep until my usual wake up time at 8am. However, the sleep disruption is enough to make me tired during my workday.
I’ve requested that Cassie come in using the key that I gave her. That would at the very least not force me to get out of bed and walk to unlock the door, which fully wakes me up and makes it difficult to fall back asleep.
I will still know when Cassie comes in the door because I sleep right next to it and can hear her enter.
My ex-wife refuses to make that concession and insists that they knock on the door, waking me up, and expect me to open the front door to let her in.
Regina says that it takes Cassie too long to use the key and it’s so cold outside. She also complained that I take too long to get to the door, leaving them out in the cold for longer than they want to be.
She said that I should be “watching her” anyway (meaning she expects me to stay fully awake after 6am) and that this is easier on me than going to Regina’s apartment to pick up Cassie and go back to my house.
I think Regina’s viewpoint is ridiculous. I am providing free child care during her parenting weeks. If I didn’t open my home for Cassie to stay in the morning, she would have to go to a paid day care center.
I think Cassie is old enough that she should know how to use a key and regulate herself enough to be independent while I’m asleep.
With the both of us sleeping in the living room, it’s really no different from any night time during my parenting weeks so I don’t think it’s necessary that I be fully awake at 6am.
AITA?”
