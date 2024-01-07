His Father Had An Affair, Abandoned His Family, And Now Insists His Estranged Son Come To His “Affair” Wedding
AITA for not going to the wedding of my dad and his affair partner?
“When I was 17, my mother was diagnosed with breast cancer. 2 years later she passed away.
During these 2 years my dad was not around much. He was always working and going on business trips.
They aren't exactly cool with this situation.
My aunt and grandma took care of mom. About 5 months after my mother’s passing my dad introduced me to his new girlfriend.
I was mad. I yelled at him how quickly he moved on from mom when they decided to tell me they had been in a relationship for 3 years.
My dad had been cheating on my mom while she was passing away. His business trips were to meet his affair partner.
I was so angry I packed my stuff and left his house. I haven’t spoken to him since that day.
Currently I am 25. The only family I speak to is an aunt who helped me when I left my dad’s house. A few days ago my aunt called me, asked me how I was and then asked me if I heard from dad. I said why would I hear from him again.
My aunt said dad is getting married to his affair partner and by going to his wedding it would help us mend our relationship.
They are standing firm in their decision.
I said why would I do that. He is **** to me.
There was a silence on the phone for a bit before my dad replied asking if that was what I felt about him. I immediately cut the call when I heard his voice. I realized he was with my aunt when she made the call to me.
I texted my aunt telling her I asked her not tell dad anything about me and she agreed back then. She texted me back saying I was an ******* for saying what I said and my dad is crushed hearing that and that I should move on by now. I did not want to argue with someone who helped me so I blocked her.
Over the next 2 days, I got sent a wedding invitation to my mail box. The only person in the family who knew my address was my aunt. And she gave my number to various members of the family.
I am being bombarded with calls and texts from dad, uncles, cousins, aunts saying I should give him a chance and come to the wedding.
But some people won't take no for an answer.
Some calling me names for saying what I said. I got a text from the affair partner saying my dad is thinking of postponing the wedding and I should just talk to him. (For context, the affair partner was a friend of my mom and knew she had cancer).
I said its not my fault if he postpones the wedding. I don’t want to have relationship with dad or her. They are trying to force it. It got quiet after that but being told by so many people from my dad’s side I am an ******* did leave me conflicted but I am sticking to my guns.
So AITA?”
