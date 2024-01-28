Wife Planned A 12-Day Trip Abroad Without Consulting Her Husband, And Is Now Angry That He’s Against It
by Trisha Leigh
Some people want to act like, after you get married, you have to ask your partner for permission before making any plans at all.
In a healthy relationship, this isn’t true – but you do respect the other person enough to run things by them ahead of time.
Especially when it’s going to cost a lot of money and mean them being responsible for kids while you’re gone.
OP learned his wife was going to be in a wedding abroad.
He understood when she said he couldn’t come because of money.
My wife (33f) has a best friend that is having a destination wedding in the UK. Naturally, my wife is invited and is going to be in the wedding party.
I was pretty excited to go until I was told that it would be too expensive for both of us to go, so she’s going by herself.
That’s all fine except that it isn’t.
But then she dropped the bomb that this meant they wouldn’t be going on a planned anniversary trip.
You see, when we got married we didn’t get a chance to do a honeymoon, so we decided that we would do a big trip for our 10 year without the kids…right kids, we have two.
Our 10 year is approaching in a few months. Well, after being invited to this wedding (taking place way later in the year) my wife said that we aren’t going to do our trip cause she has to save money for the trip to the wedding.
I’m even more upset about it, and I voiced my opinion. Hold on to your hats folks I’m not done.
And also that she was going to be gone almost two weeks.
The wedding is supposed to be on a Sunday so I naturally assume she’d be gone for maybe 4 days. Nope! I guess if you’re going to the UK you might as well take a vacation and site see for 12 days!
No wonder it would be too expensive.
Btw, at no point was any of this planning discussed with me. So finally I gave my full opinion especially with the new information.
He’s upset and said so.
I (34m) stated that I was upset about this, bothered that I was never talked to about this wedding trip was now going to be a vacation with a wedding sprinkled in, and furthermore to move around my work schedule for the kids.
At no point did I tell her she couldn’t go but definitely voiced that I was opposed to a 12 day trip.
Now she won’t talk to me.
So, AITA??
Is anyone on his wife’s side with this one? I’m super curious!
The top comment says couples should talk about things like this.
This is all a big nope for this person, too.
They think it’s not really about the trip.
And this commenter thinks he needs to get to the root issue.
They say this is more than a little disrespectful.
It sounds like this woman has totally had it.
That said, I’m guessing we don’t have the whole story.
