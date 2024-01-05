Hospital Owner’s Wife Parks Her Car In A Danger Zone, So Employee Gets Creative With A Forklift And Makes It Disappear
Everyone knows it can be frustrating to need to park every day in an area where there is not enough parking for the traffic.
Most of us, though, just keep looking until we find something and accept our lot.
This guy worked in a hospital with a loading dog and some dangerous gasses. Parking was always an issue, so one day, someone made their own spot.
This is the story of Mike.
Mike managed the warehouse of a hospital. Said hospital was build in the 50’s in the center of the town.
The stadium is on one side, the justice hall in another and schools on a third side. there is also a casern and two other medical buildings around. So the streets are crowded with cars searching for a parking.
One day, when opening the gate of the landing dock, Mike noticed a little car parked in the hospital internal court, near the 2000L liquid oxygen tank. that model of tank.
Of course it is absolutely forbidden, because:
- This is a private property
- The court has been planned before 35T truck was the norm and maneuvering is already difficult, and
- Liquid oxygen is explosive: a car or a truck hitting the tank would be a major hazard.
It was a small Italian car. No advertisement, but it was the kind commonly used as second car or to travel in the dolomite mountains where the roads are very narrow.
The car kept disappearing and re-appearing, its owner never being caught.
So Mike makes some calls.
The car is not owned by someone of the warehouse or the nursing staff. No doctor have such a small car. The reception made public announcements asking visitors to move the badly parked car, to no avail.
By 18h, the car is gone. Ok, problem solved.
The day after, the car is there yet.
Same calls with same result. Mike called the police. But the police cannot make it towed because it is a private place. And towering company won’t do it without a police query.
By chance, that day only lorries came to unload medical materials. When it is time to close the warehouse, the car is gone once more.
On the third day, when the landing dock open, the car is already there. And now that is a real problem. A 35T truck from Germany must come this day.
There is no way it can reach the dock without tilting the car and the liquid oxygen tank. It has become a clear and present problem of security.
Until one day, they had access to a forklift.
All the warehouse team exchanged ideas on what to do, but all feasible solutions have already been tried. It is when someone from maintenance team passed on a forklift with a pallet of plaster bags.
It struck everybody at the same time: there is no way the Italian car could weigh more that 1 ton of plaster. So Mike go see the forklift driver while the team search for a wood pallet.
Slowly, with many precautions, the forklift slided the pallet under the car, lift the whole, and went drop the car off the nearby street.
In the first ten minutes, the police is warned that a car is parked in the middle of the street blocking the traffic.
The said car is towed away in less than a half-hour. The truck had no problem maneuvering.
I’d like to believe the lesson was learned, and maybe it was!
Two days later, rumors ran the hospital: it was the car of the director’s wife. She worked in a medical building some streets away.
While everybody found that Mike made a good move, they wait to see what will follow. It is now a global problem of management.
Mike is called to the direction. As soon as he passed the door, he started to explain “yes. I know it is your wife’s car. But…”.
The director went “What ? No ! I called you for an entirely other matter. I warned my wife several times. She had it coming, that ****”.
Until the hospital closed 20 years after, the story has been repeated to each new worker and each medical student.
Put your car on a tree if you want. But don’t park in the landing dock court. Because Mike will make it disappear.
