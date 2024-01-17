‘I wanna be the best employee.’ – She Worked a 9-Hour Shift At A Walmart, But She’s Not an Employee
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’ve never seen any of this young woman’s videos before, let me say that you are in for a big treat!
Her name is Madison and she takes on hilarious challenges for herself like how much she could eat at a buffet.
And this feat is really something!
Madison posted a video on TikTok and this time around, she decided to work at Walmart for a full shift…even though she doesn’t actually work at Walmart.
Are you keeping up?
She said, “I went to a random Walmart and worked there for free.”
And boy, did she have quite a day!
Madison got down to business and organized shelves, folded clothes, and performed all other kinds of duties.
She said, “I wanna be the best employee this Walmart’s never had.”
She even had an interaction with a customer and said, “I don’t know. I don’t work here. I’m sorry.”
One Walmart customer even recognized her and said, “Are you that one TikToker that tries to stay as long as possible?”
Madison responded, “Nooooo. Nooooo. I don’t know anything about TikTok.”
She’s good at what she does!
I think she might need her own TV show…
Let’s see what she did this time.
@ugh_madison
I went to a random walmart and worked there for free 😁
Check out how folks reacted.
This person wasn’t feeling it…
Another viewer had an idea about something else she could do.
And one TikTok user started an argument…
That was hilarious!
More of this, please!
Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.