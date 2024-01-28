Job Seeker Found Out A Job Opportunity Was A Scam In The Middle Of Her Interview
by Matthew Gilligan
How frustrating must it be to put the work in to apply for a job only to find out that the whole thing was a scam?
That’s what happened to a woman named Anokhi who had a job interview on Zoom and immediately noticed that something felt…off.
She said, “There’s two other people in my interview, and I’m like, ‘OK, whatever.’ One guy’s literally in his car and the other girl’s on the couch—and I’m like, what is happening And for a second I thought they worked here. Nope. They were also getting interviewed. I was like, what?”
And then the man on the call said, “I did a lot of research on your company, and I found out this was a scam. So thank you for your time. Bye.”
Anokhi said that the woman on the call also left but she stayed and the interviewer gave her details about the job…and she realized that it wasn’t the job she applied to.
She said she brought this up to the interviewer and he ended up ending the Zoom call.
Anokhi said, “Thank God for that first guy to say something that, like, put the red flag off in my head. And I just, I **** that I was duped on a Thursday afternoon, but I guess that’s the life of being unemployed.”
Check out her video.
@_anokhipatel
This is my second scam LMAO but watch out people dont fall for it!!! #scaminterviews #scamstory #jobscamawareness #linkedinscam #jobsearchtiktok
