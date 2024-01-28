Man Always Eats Too Much At A Friend’s House, So They Laid Down the Law and Won’t Let Him Come To Dinner Anymore
by Matthew Gilligan
The guy in this story reminds me of one of my brothers…
Great guy, but keep your hands and feet away from his mouth while he’s eating…because you might lose a limb!
The person who wrote it wants to know if they’re out of line…read on to get all the details!
AITA for not inviting my friend’s husband to dinner because he eats way to much?
“My friend has been married for a year now to her firefighter husband. She is the only on in the friend group that is married.
I usually host dinners every couple of months and we are going to do a late one for the holidays on Friday.
This guy has a big appetite.
I usually invite him but money has gotten tight due to the holidays and he eats so much.
I understand why but it always results in my having to double recipes or I run out of food.
So this time I told everyone that I want to just do a girls night.
This means my friends husband is not invited. If he isn’t there that their is enough food for everyone without double recipes
Time for a TRUTH BOMB.
She called me up asking why I am doing a girls night, I told her the truth that I can’t afford to make double for dinner and her husband eats a lot.
She called me a jag off and now she is telling my friends why.
Everyone is split and no one is offering to help with the food bill.”
Here’s what Reddit users had to say.
This person made a good point…
Another reader shared how they like to do it.
One individual said the friends should have chipped in a little bit.
This Reddit user had some thoughts about this.
And one person said this is on him.
Maybe the guy needs to start bringing his own meals…
Or at least eat before he goes out!
