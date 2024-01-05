Mom Pulls Cruel Prank On Her Daughter And Wants To Punish Her For Not Liking The Joke, But Dad Says Absolutely Not
by Trisha Leigh
There’s no manual that comes with parenthood. That said, if you treat your child like, I don’t know, a human being, things will generally turn out ok.
OP’s teenage daughter has been wanting her own laptop for a good while.
My daughter, Kayla, (17) has been asking for a laptop for awhile. Money’s been tight, so my wife and I saved up to get it for her for Christmas.
I couldn’t wait to give it to her.
Then, his wife decided to pull a “prank” on their child.
The other day, I come home from work and find Kayla upset, my wife in a mood and our son, Martin, (15) looking pleased. I asked my wife in private what was going on.
She started venting to me that Kayla is an ungrateful brat, we should return her gift, etc. She then explained that she and our son decided to pull a small prank our daughter.
Martin told Kayla that my wife had told him that instead of the laptop, she (Kayla) was getting the amount it’d cost in gift cards to various stores (clothing, food, etc, not places you could buy a laptop), because she felt she wasn’t ready for one.
Kayla got very upset and asked my wife if this was true.
My wife said yes and added “maybe next year.”
Kayla got upset and said this wasn’t fair, she had only asked for one thing. Clearly money wasn’t an issue.
My wife admits she started laughing, which made Kayla even more upset and she told my wife she was a jerk.
It did not end well.
My wife feels how Kayla reacted to the prank “showed her true colors” and “what if we couldn’t afford it.”
I pointed out that we had told Kayla in the past that we couldn’t afford it and she took it well. It seems that the issue was knowing we had the money and could’ve bought it, but allegedly didn’t.
I asked her what she expected to come from this little prank and called her childish for roping Martin into it. I said I’m not returning the laptop.
My wife is mad at me and says Kayla needs to be punished.
Now OP and his wife are fighting, with the gift up in the air.
I also made my wife tell Kayla it was all a prank. Kayla apologized for calling my wife a jerk but said the prank was super hurtful.
My wife refused to apologize and doubled down that she doesn’t feel Kayla deserves it. Martin did apologize for his role.
AITA?
Is Reddit on the adult’s side? The teenager’s? I can’t wait to find out!
I don’t know what would possess someone to do this.
It’s definitely not funny, though.
