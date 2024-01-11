Mom Wouldn’t Make Her Child Move On A Plane For Someone Who Might Have Had A Disability. Was She Wrong?
by Matthew Gilligan
I’m all for helping out people when I can, but what are you supposed to do when you pay for an extra seat on an airplane to make sure your family is comfortable and then someone who has physical issues tries to sit in that seat?
That’s a tough one, right?
And this story from a woman on Reddit will make you think…
Read on to see if you think she acted like a jerk.
AITA for not making my child move to accommodate someone with a possible disability?
“My husband and I were flying yesterday with our 1 year-old. He’s very active so we always buy him his own seat rather than putting him on our laps for the flight.
We had bulkhead seats (those at the front of the cabin w extra legroom). When we boarded the flight attendants told us to belt baby to one of us parents for takeoff and landing and that once the seatbelt signs were off we could settle him into his own seat.
That was all fine. I put him in my lap and belted him to me while I was waiting for other passengers to board.
They got an unexpected request.
As the last people were boarding another flight attendant (FA) came toward us with a tall guy using a cane. She pointed at the empty seat between me and husband and asked the dude if that would be okay.
Husband said “excuse me what do you mean?”
FA: “this gentleman is in some pain and needs space to stretch his legs, the only bulkhead seat we have open is between the two of you. If you’d like to move next to each other I’m sure the gentleman wouldn’t mind sitting in the aisle or window.”
Me: “that’s not an open seat, that’s baby’s seat.”
FA: “madam children under 2 aren’t allocated seats. Please let the gentleman sit down.” (We had blankets and a couple of kiddos toys on the middle seat.)
Time to show the proof.
Husband: (taking out passports and boarding cards to show her.) “yes we know you don’t give infants seats which is why I paid for it my son is sitting here, I’m not holding him for a 10 hour flight at night. We planned ahead and I’m sorry but this man can’t sit here!”
FA went and got the head flight attendant who agreed with us and they carried on to find the dude an open aisle seat.
Flight took off 15 minutes later so I’m assuming it all got sorted but when we told husband’s family after the flight his parents started going on about how that’s what’s wrong with this generation – apparently we don’t consider others enough!”
Check out what folks had to say.
This person said this is the other passenger’s fault.
Another reader said this guy should’ve planned ahead.
One Reddit user agreed and talked about how they handle this when they fly.
Another individual said it’s all about planning…
And one person talked about how their husband travels.
Yeah, seems like this person should have planned better.
What an uncomfortable position to be put in!
If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.