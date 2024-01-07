Mother Forces Step-Sisters To Hang Out Together, But Gets Offended When She Is Told It Will Ruin Their Relationship
by Ryan McCarthy
Forcing siblings to spend time together rarely leads to a better relationship, but that doesn’t stop parents around the world from trying it over and over again!
If anything, forced time together only deepens the negative feelings siblings already have together, but parents, like the Mom in this story, rarely listen.
When her sister tried to warn her of the possible negative repercussions, she was none too happy!
Check it out!
AITA for sarcastically telling my sister punishing her daughter for going to a movie without her stepsister is sure to help their family?
My sister, Anna, has a daughter, Piper (16F). Anna is married to Gavin and has a stepdaughter Hazel (16F). Anna and Gavin have been together for 6 years and married for 4. Both girls live with Anna and Gavin full time due to Piper’s dad being deceased and Hazel’s mom being a deadbeat.
Hazel sees Piper as her sister while Piper does not return the sentiment and really doesn’t seem to like her very much. She’s fine with her but doesn’t like to hang out with her and always seems to see spending time with Hazel as a chore.
This could be in part because ever since they moved in together Anna and Gavin have decided they will do certain things together every week and they do not get to say no to it.
Hazel loves it but Piper hates it.
Tough break, but sometimes it takes blended families like this a while to warm up to each other! You can’t force a relationship and expect both kids to be happy!
Both girls love The Hunger Games.
Piper has read all the novels, including the newest one. Hazel is yet to read the latest novel. The girls also love the movies and so Anna and Gavin decided they would see the new movie together.
Piper said she wanted to go with her friends but Anna told her she would go with her sister.
Let Piper go drool over the hunky young President Snow in peace! But when Piper actually did go alone, her Mother was very upset.
Piper went to see it with her friends anyway and Anna found out.
She asked Piper why and Piper told her she wanted to go with her friends, she wanted to enjoy seeing the movie and not be stuck with a burden while watching it.
Anna decided to ground Piper and told her she will learn to love and appreciate her sister or she will end up grounded a lot until she moves out.
But instead of apologizing and agreeing to her Mom’s demands, Piper held her ground, leading OP to make a sarcastic comment that her sister did not appreciate one bit.
Anna was annoyed that instead of being apologetic Piper just compiled and has not shown any appreciation for Hazel since.
She was telling me all this and I sarcastically told her that it’s sure to help their family punishing Piper for going to the movie without Hazel, when she has been telling her for a while in different ways that she doesn’t like Hazel.
I also made a comment that forced proximity always makes relationships so much better.
Anna told me I wasn’t a parent of teens so I didn’t get it and it was rude to sarcastically talk about her parenting.
Maybe it wasn’t her place to say it, but Anna certainly needed to hear it! Maybe if she would let the girls develop a relationship naturally, Piper would warm up to Hazel on her own instead of constantly viewing her as a burden!
Reddit agreed, with this user saying its impossible to make siblings love each other through forcing them to spend time together.
This user pointed out that even biological siblings don’t always get along!
This user said that its completely fine to demand that Piper be kind to Hazel, but trying to dictate how she feels about her will never work.
This user said if anything, forced time together makes the problem even worse!
And finally, this commenter suggested that forced time together won’t only ruin the relationship between the girls, but poison the Piper’s relationship with her mother!
Was Anna wrong to force the girls to spend time together against Piper’s will?
Or does family come first and Piper needs to make more of an effort to bond with her sister?
