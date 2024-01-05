Nanny Was Asked To Thanksgiving Dinner… And Then Clean Their House. – ‘I’ll pay you in food.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Come on in! Have a drink! Make yourself a plate!
Oh, and, if you don’t mind…CLEAN THE HOUSE.
Say what?!?!
A woman who works as a nanny shared a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about what happened when she went to Thanksgiving dinner at the house where she nannies.
She said she asked the family if she could come over and they told her yes. She added that she recorded a conversation that she had with the father about what was going to happen after the meal…
The father said, “Since you’re coming over for Thanksgiving, will you make sure that our house is clean?”
The woman responded, “Are you going to pay me holiday hours?”
“Well aren’t you coming over for Thanksgiving, anyways?”, the man asked her.
After it was agreed that she would be attending the meal, the father said, “I’ll pay you in food.”
The caption to her video reads, “I ended up calling his wife and she just laughed and said ‘Absolutely not! You’re our guest that day!’ so we are all good.”
Check out the video.
@kuuipodawn
I eneded up calling his wife and she just laughed and said "absolutely not! Youre our guest that day" so we are all good
Here’s what people had to say.
This person said his wife was probably embarrassed by this.
Another individual thinks she was entitled for doing this.
And one TikTokker said they’d also never do this.
The life of a nanny…
Never a dull moment!
