Parent Lets Their Son Pass Out Treats That One Student Couldn’t Eat. Now That Student’s Mom Is Livid.
by Matthew Gilligan
We live in a world today where every single kid has to be included in every single thing.
ALWAYS. EVER.
Or, at least it seems that way to me…
And y’all can debate all you want about whether or not you think that’s a good thing, but the big question today is if the parent who wrote this story on Reddit acted like an *******.
Check out their story below and see what you think…
AITA for allowing my child to bring in souvenir snacks for his class despite knowing this would exclude one of the kids?
“I recently went on a holiday to Japan with my son (7) and whilst we were there he tried some delicious biscuits which he really wanted to buy and share with his classmates once he got back.
Obviously I was happy to purchase some additional and found it really sweet he wanted to share with everyone.
It seemed like a nice idea at the time…
I didn’t think about it at the time of purchase since we were mid holiday in a different country, however when we were back and I was packing my son’s bag for his first day back at school I suddenly remembered that he has one classmate, let’s call him Joe, who has a gluten allergy and wouldn’t be able to eat these biscuits.
But it was too late for me to do anything about this, it was late and shops were closed so I wouldn’t be able to buy an alternative plus they wouldn’t be from Japan anyway and would be from the local supermarket.
I also wouldn’t have had time to pick any up in the morning because i work full time.
Then they got a phone call…of course…
Son was happy bringing them to school and said everyone also enjoyed them.
However I got an angry phone call from Joe’s mum saying that I shouldn’t have let my son bring in those biscuits knowing that her son would be excluded.
She said that I should cater to allergies especially children’s allergies, which I would understand if it was say for example peanut allergy which is life threatening, but should gluten intolerance be treated with the same extreme caution?
I’m not sure if I was the ******* for still allowing my son to bring in the biscuits despite me knowing one kid wouldn’t be able to have any?”
Let’s see how Reddit users responded to this story.
This person said they’re NTA and explained why.
Another individual shared a sweet story.
This person had some advice for Joe’s mom.
Another reader shared a nice fact.
And this Reddit user who is a teacher talked about how she handles this.
I don’t think they did anything wrong!
But that’s just my humble opinion…
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parent’s 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.