She Left Her Airbnb Rental Because The Windows And Doors Wouldn’t Lock. – ‘Airbnbs aren’t worth it nowadays.’

She Left Her Airbnb Rental Because The Windows And Doors Wouldn't Lock.
by Matthew Gilligan
It’s time for another Airbnb horror story, my friends!
This one comes to us from a woman named Jen who had a whole lot to say about the rental company.
Jen explained, “I’m traveling solo for work. I booked this Airbnb, I checked in after it was dark out. I walked in and immediately something just felt off.”
She said she was concerned for her safety because a window and a balcony door were unable to be locked.
Jen said she left the Airbnb and filed a report with the company.
But she was less than thrilled with their response.
She explained, “Because I didn’t take a photo or video because I was so panicked and just left, they basically said like, ‘Sorry, no refund. And they went to the host and they were like, ‘Hey, do you think there’s a problem with your doors?’ Of course, he said no. And so they were like, ‘Yeah, you’re probably right.’ And they believed his word over mine.”
Jen continued, “The worst part is they suggested since I still had this place reserved for three more days, they suggested I go back so I could go get photos of the locks. At this point, I would assume the host has either gone in and fixed the issue or he’s very upset with me for filing a report. And why would I go back to his property?”
She was going to return to the property to take photos but Airbnb canceled her reservation and she wasn’t able to go back inside.
She said, “Now I can’t [go back] because I would be breaking and entering. But even worse than that is the fact that now I can’t leave a review, and I won’t be able to warn other people that this could be an issue.”
Let’s check out the video.
@sohltrain
If youre wondering why i sound so calm its because i already spent the night sobbing to my mom and have no energy left to give #airbnbnightmare #travelnightmare #solofemaletraveler @airbnb
And now let’s see how people responded.
This viewer talked about Airbnb these days.
Another individual got a conversation started about Airbnb prices.
And this person also had a bad experience and talked about what happened.
I don’t blame her at all for getting out of there!
Not one little bit!
