She Told Her Brother Not to Come To Her Wedding if He Was Going to Show Up Late
by Matthew Gilligan
I’m gonna go ahead and say it: I’m not a fan of people who are perpetually late.
It’s so rude and it really says something about their character…
But that’s just my opinion!
Check out this story from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page and see if you think this woman was a jerk to her brother.
AITA for telling my brother if he’s going to be late, don’t show up?
“I (31F) and my husband (29M) got married a week ago. Yay!
I spent 2 years planning my wedding and everything was great except for my brother’s (36M) tardiness with every event he came to.
There’s some bad blood here.
For context: my brother and I don’t get along. Never have.
I only invited him for my parents. Also, I was adopted so he’s not biologically related to me.
He’s always late and in the past we’ve had to tell him an event was 2 hours earlier than it really was so he would be on time. He was late to my high school and college graduation and missed me walk both times.
When I was sending invitations, I put an extra note in his that read as follows “I know mom, dad, and I would love for you to attend, but if you’re going to be late, don’t bother showing up. Your girlfriend and her daughter are welcome to attend with or without you.”
That didn’t go over very well.
He called me for the first time in years and cussed me out for the note.
I held my ground and said I would still appreciate him coming to the wedding but I note allow to interrupt the ceremony by being late. He then called my parents and yelled at them as well.
They said it was my wedding and they stood by my decision.
This guy sounds like a real jerk.
He came to the wedding. But he walked in as I was walking down the aisle and walked past me to his seat. I was horrified and embarrassed and mad. I didn’t know exactly what I was feeling in the moment but it was a mixture of things.
After the ceremony, my dad and my biological father (who I’ve become close with over the years since I met him) both spoke to my brother about how that was inappropriate and rude. My brother didn’t care and asked where the bar was. He was forced to leave.
AITA?
Let’s see how people responded.
Show up on time or don’t show up at all!
Words to live by!
