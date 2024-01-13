‘We get Pajama Days as our holiday bonus.’ – Teacher Reveals How Educators Face Unique Struggle During the Holidays
by Matthew Gilligan
Let’s take a moment to give it up for all the teachers out there.
Because teachers work hard and don’t get all the credit they deserve.
A teacher named Kyle posted a video and talked to viewers about what it’s like to be a teacher during the holidays.
Some of the things Kyle said included, “We get Pajama Days as our holiday bonus” and “We have to pay money to go to our staff holiday party.”
Oh, and Kyle added, “We get new mugs as holiday gifts every year.”
He continued, “Our district gives us Jeans Day passes as our annual holiday gift.”
Kyle said, “We love when non-teachers say things like, ‘You get two full weeks off for winter break? Wow, I wish I had that much PTO.’”
And then he added, “We buy our students mechanical pencils as holiday gifts just to see them lying on the floor by the end of the school day.”
Kyle explained, “It’s an exhausting time of year. So we let ourselves have two cups of coffee instead of just one.”
He then added, “After returning from a break, we start counting down to the next one.”
Ugh…sounds like a pretty thankless job, don’t you think?
Not to mention underpaid!
Let’s look at his video.
Here’s what people had to say.
Give those teachers a break, okay?
They’re doing great work!
