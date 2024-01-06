Their Daughter Was An Awful Bully, So They Made Sure She Lost Everything She Was Looking Forward To
by Matthew Gilligan
I remember getting grounded when I was younger and having to miss out on important milestones and thinking to myself, “I can’t believe my parents are doing this to me!”
And then I got a little bit older and I realized, “oh…they were right…and I deserved it.”
And that brings us to today’s story!
Read on and see if you think this father went too far with how he punished his daughter.
AITA for making my daughter miss once-in-a-lifetime events (homecoming and senior prom) and delete all of her social media as punishment for bullying?
“Yesterday I was informed that my daughter Sam was a part of a group of students who bullied another girl to the point that she had to switch schools.
They got a big surprise.
There was a racial aspect to the bullying, which came as a complete shock since my wife and I truly did our best to raise our 3 kids to be kind and honest individuals.
I don’t believe that a grounding and a confiscation of electronics is harsh enough for what Sam did, so I told Sam that she won’t be allowed to participate in homecoming or attend senior prom. I also told her that she won’t be getting a car for her 18th birthday either. Finally, I told her that she’ll have to delete all of her social media accounts with either me or her mother watching.
He held firm on his decision.
Sam begged me to allow her to go to senior prom because it’s a once in a lifetime event, and keep just her Instagram account because it had pictures going back years that weren’t saved anywhere else. I told her that she shouldn’t have been a ****** bully.
My parents are temporarily staying with us while their house is undergoing renovations. They agree that what Sam did was completely out of line and must be punished, but they think that making my daughter miss homecoming and senior prom and forcing her to delete her social media is far far too harsh.”
Check out how folks reacted.
This person sounded off about this story.
Another reader thinks he should make her volunteer.
One Reddit user said he’s NTA.
Another individual said he needs to focus on redemption.
And this Reddit user said he needs to have a serious talk with her.
Seems like they got this punishment just right.
Everybody needs parents like these!
