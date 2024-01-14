‘This has to be 99 cents, right? 6 dollars!’ – Woman Shows The Ridiculous Price Of Birthday Cards These Days
by Matthew Gilligan
Prices have increased for just about everything lately and I guess it’s only natural that birthday cards would fall victim to inflation, as well…
A TikTokker named Chloe posted a video with a text overlay that reads, “Am I crazy, or did they used to be way cheaper?”
She said, “I’m at the grocery store. I may be cheap, but do you guys remember when cards used to be 99 cents?”
Chloe then added, “It’s my brother’s birthday on Saturday, and so I was trying to get him a cute card.”
She then flips the camera to reveal a simple birthday card featuring a dinosaur.
And then said, “And I see this, right? There’s nothing inside it, so I’m thinking, ‘Oh, like this has to be 99 cents, right?’ 6 dollars! Six dollars, for this!”
The caption to her viral video reads, “now American Greetings, yall know you’re wrong for this.”
Check out what she had to say.
@chloeodorsey
now American Greetings, yall know you’re wrong for this #what #fyp #cards
Here's how people reacted.
This person only goes to one store…
Another person made a good point…
And this TikTokker shared a funny story.
Another thing to add to the “expensive” list.
I wonder what’s next…
