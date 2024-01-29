‘We live paycheck to paycheck.’ – Mother Of Four Says $160,000 Income Barely Takes Care Of Her Family
$160,000 doesn’t go as far as it used to…
Just ask a woman named Maddie, who posted a video on TikTok where she talked about the struggles of getting by in today’s economy.
Maddie explained that she and her husband are raising four kids in Florida and she said that they have no money to spare because of all of their expenses.
She said that her and her husband make $160,000 per year combined but they’re still barely making it.
Maddie told viewers that their mortgage is $1,700 per month and also talked about how much they spend on groceries, gas, and health insurance.
She said, “We live paycheck to paycheck.”
Maddie also said that when she was growing up her parents made about $100,000 a year, lived comfortably, and were able to spend leisurely on things like vacations.
Check out the video.
Maddie posted a follow-up to reply to a comment from a viewer who seemed confused by her financial situation.
Check out what she had to say.
Here’s what people had to say.
That’s tough to listen to.
Let’s hope that things start looking up for them sooner than later.
