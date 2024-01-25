January 25, 2024 at 11:21 am

What Do Your Dreams Actually Mean? This Guy Has Some Theories About The Symbolism.

by Laura Lynott

Dreams can really freak you out.

It’s like this really weird side of you that can only come out when you’re asleep but ever wonder what they mean?

Well, this guy @adoriandeck aka ‘The facts guy” has the answers and NO you’re NOT dreaming this.

He told his followers on TikTok: “What is your brain trying to tell you through your dreams?”

Adorian has some theories, like about those driving, dying and chasing dreams.

“If you’re driving and the car is out of control you probably feel off track in real life. If you’re being chased it means you are running away from something that is causing you anxiety. Dying in your dream pretty much always represents the end of an event or chapter in your life that your brain is trying to process.”

What about things that go boom?

“Explosions in your dreams. Are you telling yourself that life needs drastic changes and total reformation?”

And, of course… falling!

“Being afraid of falling in your dreams means you are afraid of changing. If you’re enjoying the fall it means you’re embracing change.”

There’s a lot of info in this clip, so check it out!

Here’s the full video:

This actually explains so much… 🤔

Here’s what people thought of the dreams take:

Hopefully some of these theories will enlighten some of the mysteries of your dreams.

And if not? Enjoy the ride!

