‘Why am I tipping at a bridal store?’ – Bride Is Asked To Leave A Tip At Her Bridal Store And She’s Wondering If She Should
by Laura Lynott
Buying a wedding dress is a dream a lot of women think about for a lot of years. It’s the feeling special, the sipping champagne with your loved ones.
But what happens when you get a rude awakening. You’re paying for your beautiful wedding dress and the cashier asks for a TIP! What?!
@inajosipovic had just that experience and shared the complete awkward moment with her followers on TikTok.
She said: “Can we talk about tipping culture and the weirdest place that you’ve ever been asked to tip?
“I went shopping for my wedding dress like a week-and-a-half ago and I ended up finding my dress at the first store that I went to. And I’m not joking. When I went to go pay, they flipped their little iPad around and asked for a tip.
“When I tell you I full on froze. I just I stood there and I think they saw the blood leave my body. I did not expect have to tip buying a wedding dress.
“Mind you the store was empty. It was me, my best friend and then the three people that work there. I think one was the owner and then just two stylists or something, so it was just empty.
“So, I just kind of stood there and luckily I speak a different language and my best friend bought a wedding dress at a different store. Like sometime last year. So in a different language. I looked at her and I said ‘Hey, did you tip when you bought your wedding dress?’
“And she was like, ‘No.’ And then I was like, ‘Did they ask you to tip?’. And she said ‘No’. So then I was like, ‘Oh my God, like I really don’t think you’re supposed to be tipping when you buy a wedding dress.’
“So I’m just kind of like standing there trying to do math in my head because the dress is already expensive, right? And then like a 10% on like a $1,500 $2,000 dress is like another $200…”
“My mom’s the one who paid for my dress. I was just the one that was paying for it on my Amex trying to get those points. Anyway, I just stood there. And so I was like, Okay, I’m not going to tip a couple $100. Because that’s a lot and again, why am I tipping at a bridal store?”
“So, then I’m doing math and I’m like, maybe I’ll just like press custom and just do like a $50 tip. Which I think ends up being like 1.5% which is like almost embarrassing…”
What do you think? Should we really be tipping for a wedding dress?!
Watch the full clip here:
@inajosipovic
the bosnian in me really shows with all that hand movement lol
Here’s what people thought of this tipping issue:
Some say just say NO!
Ouch.
Bridal stylists feel they deserve those tips for working hard.
I don’t blame people for wanting to get tipped.
But this is just getting ridiculous.
