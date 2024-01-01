Widow Can’t Afford More Than A 1-Bedroom Apartment For Her 3 Kids, But Her Teenagers Don’t Want To Share A Bedroom
by Trisha Leigh
In an ideal world, every family would be able to afford a home that was an acceptable size. Everyone would have their own space, there would always be enough to eat, and siblings would get along.
In the real world, times can be tough, and too often kids refuse to understand.
OP’s world changed drastically when her husband passed unexpectedly.
My husband unexpectedly passed away a few months ago, and I became a single mother to 3 kids. Age 16M, 14F and 2F.
Due to the significant decrease of income, I was no longer able to continue renting where we were, and I all I can afford is a 1 bedroom apartment.
Currently, I am sleeping in the living room with my youngest 2F.
I gave the bedroom to my 16M and 14F and asked them to share in the meanwhile.
Her teenagers are complaining about their living arrangements but don’t want to help their mom be able to work more.
I tried adding a privacy screen in the middle so they feel like they have their own space, but they are telling me that this isn’t acceptable.
Each of my kids used to have their own rooms, so this is a massive change for them.
I have been looking for a better paying job for months and so far have had no luck.
I can’t get a 2nd job because I can’t afford to pay someone to care for my daughter 2F outside daycare hours.
Neither of my kids 16M and 14F are willing to help, and they say my youngest is not their responsibility.
She’s doing everything she can but still wonders if she’s asking too much.
I know this situation isn’t ideal, but I don’t know what else I can do.
For the past month, I’ve not been eating anything for 2 days a week and just telling the kids I’m trying out the fasting trend for weight loss purposes.
But the truth is, I can’t afford to feed us all, and I have been using the food bank.
Prior to this, I had never had to use food bank services before, and I am so thankful that it exists. I am both thankful and deeply ashamed at the same time.
Would I be the AH for telling my teens that they must share the bedroom?
Would it be better if I suggested my son sleep in the living room with me and have both my female kids share the bedroom instead?
I bet Reddit is going to do their best to lift her up.
The top comment says OP should stop hiding how bad things are from her kids.
This person agrees the teens are old enough to know the whole truth.
They say nothing bad can come of it.
Others don’t totally agree, though.
But most think lying to kids only hurts in the long run.
This is a tough situation.
I hope things get better for all of them soon.
