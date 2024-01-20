Wife Told Her Husband Long Ago He’ll Always Come Second To Her Disabled Brother. Eventually He Gets Fed Up And Fires Back.
by Matthew Gilligan
It’s never nice to hear that you will never be Number One in someone’s book, but those are the breaks, baby!
Well, to be fair, I guess it would be especially harsh to hear that from YOUR SPOUSE.
But maybe it needed to be said…
Did this woman act like a jerk?
Read her story below and see what you think.
AITA for telling my husband he’ll always be second?
“My younger brother (22) developed a neurological disorder in his teens. When he was old enough, he became my responsibility.
He seems just like everyone else but he needs supervision and it would be very difficult for him to live alone.
Her husband knows what the deal is.
My husband knew this when we started dating. I have told him a billion times my brother will always be my priority. He understood.
My husband and brother’s relationship has been decent. My brother doesn’t care for him much and my husband treated him kindly. Like I said, he was quite understanding.
But things have changed…
Things started to change a couple months ago.
He’s not mean, but he’s become distant. I asked him if everything was alright and he asked me if my brother would ever move out. I told him the truth, most likely no. Of course we don’t know what the future may hold but my brother still needs me at this moment in time.
My husband didn’t push it.
The other day my husband came home with a few of his coworkers. I was given no warning. I tried calling my brother so he wouldn’t be overwhelmed when he came home from his job but his phone was off.
So when he did come home, he was extremely overwhelmed and I had to take him on a walk. My husband called me several times while we were out on this walk but I didn’t answer. Honestly I was a little annoyed but mostly I was busy with my brother.
Her husband blew up.
We went home eventually and his coworkers had left thankfully. I was just going to let it go but my husband yelled at me for embarrassing him in front of his coworkers. I asked him what he meant by that and he explained that I had a bad attitude with everyone and was very inhospitable.
He said I didn’t act like his wife and one of his coworkers made fun of my husband for marrying a poor excuse of a woman. By this he meant cook for them and entertain them. Keep in mind, had he given me a warning, I would’ve done so with no complaints. But was I supposed to read his mind?
And then her husband crossed the line.
I told him to snap out of it and he should know better. My husband rolled his eyes and told me that I only have my brother in my head and that he’s just a second thought.
He then called my brother the R slur.
This made me extremely angry so I told him that there’s no use getting mad at me, he married me knowing that he’ll always be second. He called me insufferable before leaving.
Now he’s with his mom now and she yelled at me for coddling my brother and neglecting my husband.
I’m curious and need to let off steam, AITA?”
Let’s see how folks reacted on Reddit.
That’s a tough one…
Personally, I don’t think I could be a relationship with somebody who put me second.