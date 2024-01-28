Woman Always Lets Fellow Mom Buy Tickets For Their Daughters, But Refuses To Pay For A $2 Bag Of Goldfish
by Ryan McCarthy
Some people just aren’t familiar with the spirit of giving.
And to be honest, those people are usually the same ones who get given the most!
They never seem to realize that though, like this user who went to Reddit after refusing the buy her daughter’s best friend a 2 dollar snack!
From that description, I’m sure you know what you’re in for!
AITA for not buying snacks for my daughters best friend at a playdate
I have an 11 year old daughter, Ellie. She has a best friend, Sophie, (12).
Both of the girls have special needs and are around 6 years old mentally.
Sophie’s mom called me yesterday, said that they were at an indoor playground, and Sophie wanted to know if Ellie could come and play.
Sophie’s mom offered to put me on her punch card (she prepays for 10-20 visits at a time because it’s cheaper) so it would be free for me so I got Ellie in the car and we met them at the playground.
But a problem arose when the two girls started to get hungry…
I packed a snack for Ellie but Sophie’s mom didn’t have any snacks on her.
I told her they sell snacks in the front but she claimed that she didn’t have any money on her and asked me to buy Sophie some goldfish.
I said sure, Venmo me and I’ll grab some.
She says she paid for my kid to get in so I could cover the $2 for the goldfish.
Not an unreasonable ask in my opinion, but apparently it was too much for OP!
I said no, I took care of my kid and it’s not my job to take care of hers too.
I told her if she wanted me to bring snacks she should’ve told me when she invited me but I won’t be wasting $2 for a $.50 bag of goldfish because she was unprepared.
Now she’s being petty by asking me to pay her back for all of the times we’ve used their memberships and guest passes.
Yikes! Talk about nickel and dime-ing someone! And all over a $2 bag of goldfish?
OP didn’t realize how good she had it not paying for all of the memberships Sophie’s mom let them in on!
Reddit was quick to point out that OP should have acted as a friend to the Sophie’s Mom.
And this Mom said it goes both ways, just as she helps other parents, they help her in times of need.
This user said when other kids are involved, its always best to treat everyone equally.
This user said the request to Venmo OP was the straw that broke the camel’s back.
And finally this user said OP’s pettiness may have cost her daughter a friend!
Sounds like OP needs to get her priorities straight.
If it comes to down to forking over 2 dollars for a bag of goldfish or endangering your child’s friendship, I think your choice should be clear!
