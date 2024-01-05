Woman Found Expired Food In Her Grandmother’s Pantry From 25 Years Ago. – ‘These are pears from 1999.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, this is interesting…
And kind of gross!
A woman named Karinne shared a couple of videos on TikTok and showed viewers what she discovered when she decided to explore the pantry at her grandmother’s house.
She added, “I want to check the dates and see how old this stuff is, because this is ridiculous.”
The rundown went like this: a jar of Pillsbury Creamy Supreme Cream Cheese that expired in 2014, a Jello Cherry Cheesecake that expired in 2000, and breadcrumbs with a 2019 expiration date.
And that was just the beginning!
Karinne said, “See, the thing is, my grandmother has food. But if you eat any of this stuff, you might just ***. Like, no cap.”
But the big bombshell was still to come…
Karinne found a pear mixture that was made all the way back in 1999.
She opened the can, got a whiff and said, “This is insane. These are pears from 1999 that were canned. I gave them to my grandma. And it smells like *****.”
Check out her video.
Did this convince you to go clean out your cabinets?
I think it probably did…
