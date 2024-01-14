Stores Are Now Making Customers Remove Security Tags At Self-Checkouts. – ‘They’re going to start asking me to clean.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Now we gotta take our own tags off of merchandise?
Why not just give me a uniform and a name tag?!?!
A woman named Samz posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how she had to remove her own security tags at self-checkout while shopping at a Bershka store.
And she didn’t seem too happy about the whole thing…
Well, that’s an understatement!
The text overlay to her video reads, “Since when did we have to start removing security tags off the clothes please. They’re going to start asking me to clean the shop floor before I leave too smh.”
