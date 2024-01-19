Woman Noticed Groceries Sitting Outsider Her Neighbor’s Door For 5 Days. So She Does A Wellness Check To Find Out What’s Going On.
by Matthew Gilligan
It’s nice to have good neighbors…
And it seems like all this woman was trying to do was check in on her neighbor because she was worried about them.
But, as they say, no good deed goes unpunished.
Her name is Ebony and she posted a series of videos on TikTok and talked to viewers about how she decided to take action because she was concerned for a neighbor in her building.
She noticed a bag of groceries had been outside the neighbor’s door for a while and said, “Guys this bag of food has been out here in front of this apartment for the last four days. It’s like toilet paper on top and paper towels and then there’s food in the other bag. But it’s been out here for four days. Are they on vacation or what is going on?”
She then said, “Nobody cares in this building, but I’m just wondering. Do you know you have food sitting out in front of your house? How did they get there without somebody ordering them? And why would you order them if you’re on vacation and not able to receive them?”
Eb0ny continued, “I also do not want to be implicated if there is something weird going on. So maybe I just mind my business. I don’t know. Tomorrow marks five days. So, if it’s still here in five days maybe I just go say something to the doorman. Maybe that’s what I’ll do.”
Take a look at the video.
@ebonyandjon
There’s no sign of someone coming to get these groceries!! #storytime #erie #nyc #nycapartment #fyp #neighbors
Ebony posted a follow-up video and said that she noticed the groceries had been moved to the side of the door instead of in front of it.
She knocked on the apartment door to try to talk to the resident, but no one answered.
@ebonyandjon
Replying to @Cinde Smith Here’s an update i just got home from work and the bags are still there. Management has been informed and other neighbors from our floor have already informed management before. I hope they are just on vacation and have an autopay situation which has happened before with other neighbors. #update #storytime #nyc #erie #nycapartment #fyp #neighbors
Ebony posted another video and viewers found out that the delivered groceries didn’t actually belong to the man.
She said, “I have learned to mind my business. Lesson learned. I will never, never not mind my business again. I will be New York-ified. So now he’s probably just thinking everyone in this building is crazy, and that if he needs to go anywhere just make sure that someone doesn’t accidentally make groceries, make a video about it, and then make a video about it.”
@ebonyandjon
This is the final update I hope I never run into him again and meanwhile Jon wants to be friends with him!! I will never be concerned about neighbors again! This is so embarrassing! While I’m still a caring person I will be one that minds my business entirely. #update #storytime #nyc #erie #nycapartment #fyp #neighbors #truestory
Here’s what people had to say.
One person said she did the right thing.
Another individual said it shows that she’s a sweetheart.
And this TikTokker said she had nothing to be embarrassed about.
That was quite a story!
Glad there are people out there like this.
