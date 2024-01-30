Woman Shares Crazy Story About A Couple Who Sent Their Daughter To A Sleepover In An Uber
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, this is weird…
Things have certainly changed since I was a kid and I guess I never considered if parents today send their kids in Ubers to get the places they need to go…but now I know!
A mom named Jill posted a video on TikTok and explained that her friend’s daughter was coming over for a sleepover at her house with her daughter when she got a big surprise…
When her daughter’s friend arrived, Jill walked out to the car outside to meet the girl’s parents but the car drove away…
Jill told the girl she wanted to speak to her parents but the girl told her her parents had sent her over in an Uber.
Jill said, “They sent her to a stranger’s house to spend the night in an Uber. With a strange man that they knew nothing about.”
Here’s the video.
And here’s how people reacted.
One person made a great point.
This individual couldn’t believe what happened here.
And this viewer talked about her own Uber experience.
Yeah, I would never do this if I had a kid.
That’s putting WAY too much trust in the world.
