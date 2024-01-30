January 30, 2024 at 3:39 am

Woman Shares Crazy Story About A Couple Who Sent Their Daughter To A Sleepover In An Uber

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/imjustoverherelike_grr

Well, this is weird…

Things have certainly changed since I was a kid and I guess I never considered if parents today send their kids in Ubers to get the places they need to go…but now I know!

A mom named Jill posted a video on TikTok and explained that her friend’s daughter was coming over for a sleepover at her house with her daughter when she got a big surprise…

Source: TikTok/imjustoverherelike_grr

When her daughter’s friend arrived, Jill walked out to the car outside to meet the girl’s parents but the car drove away…

Jill told the girl she wanted to speak to her parents but the girl told her her parents had sent her over in an Uber.

Source: TikTok/imjustoverherelike_grr

Jill said, “They sent her to a stranger’s house to spend the night in an Uber. With a strange man that they knew nothing about.”

Source: TikTok/imjustoverherelike_grr

Here’s the video.

@imjustoverherelike_grr

#stitch with @A.J. #uberdriver #wtf #noway #nope #badparenting

♬ original sound – Jill

And here’s how people reacted.

One person made a great point.

Source: TikTok/imjustoverherelike_grr

This individual couldn’t believe what happened here.

Source: TikTok/imjustoverherelike_grr

And this viewer talked about her own Uber experience.

Source: TikTok/imjustoverherelike_grr

Yeah, I would never do this if I had a kid.

That’s putting WAY too much trust in the world.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter