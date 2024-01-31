‘Just getting myself farther and farther into credit card debt.’ – Woman Is Working Three Jobs And She Still Can’t Make Ends Meet
by Matthew Gilligan
In case you haven’t been paying attention, let me fill you in: a lot of people are struggling these days, and working multiple jobs isn’t cutting it for them.
One of those people is a woman named Jourdan. She posted a video on TikTok and told viewers, “I have three jobs. And I’m still ******* struggling. And I’m just getting myself farther and farther into credit card debt, because I don’t have enough after the first of the month to avoid using it. It just isn’t working.”
Jourdan added, “I have seriously considered quitting my full-time good job to go back to serving, because at least I can…use my personality and try to get more money than minimum wage or what an ‘entry-level’ job pays people nowadays.”
She also said, “My credit used to be ******* phenomenal. Credit card bill? Paid it all off, every single time. It’s not like that. It can’t be like that anymore.”
Check out the video.
@jourdskir
I just want to know if any other single millenials are in the same boat as me or if im the huge problem.
Now let’s see what TikTokkers had to say about this.
This viewer is going through it, too…
Another TikTokker is upset with their parents for bringing them into this world.
And one person made a good point…
It’s rough out there right now.
Keep your heads up, folks!
