‘Will Instagram even exist?’- Woman Warns Our Digital Memories Might Be Lost To The “Digital Dark Age
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, that’s kind of a scary thought, and it might be one that you’ve actually had before…
I’m taking about the “digital dark age” that we’re currently living through, and it seems that some people, including the woman you’re about to meet in this video, think that all the photos, posts, and videos we’re constantly putting out there will one day disappear.
The video is a stitch and the woman at the beginning said, “The fact that we only have ****** pictures of our older ancestors but once we are old and gone, they’ll be able to hypothetically watch hundreds of videos and pictures of us and get a [glimpse of] our personalities.”
But the woman who posted the video didn’t agree with that statement…
She said our ancestors won’t be able to see what we were like because we’re living in a “digital dark age” and “This means that we’re producing so much information, but [it’s] so unstable because it’s dependent on the device and on the cloud and on electricity.”
She asked viewers, “How many of you can access old text messages on your very first phones?”
She continued, “How are people gonna access my Instagram 100 years from now? Are they gonna go back and read all the comments? Are they gonna go and look at the pictures i posted? Will Instagram even exist?”
The woman added, “Have we not thought about this yet? It’s scary.”
Check out what she had to say.
@daisybow_craft
#stitch with @carlyincontro the digital dark age is a scary realisation! Donyou even pront anything or write letters? Somthing to make you think!
Kind of interesting to think about, right?
Also kind of depressing…
