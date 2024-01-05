Woman’s Mother-In-Law Tries To Convince Her Teenage Daughter To Give Up Her Baby To A Family Member. It Does Not Go Well.
Unexpected pregnancies can be scary, and even for adults, it can take some time to come to terms with things and decide what course of action is best for you.
No one should try to influence you, in a perfect world.
OP’s oldest daughter has found herself pregnant as an (older) teenager.
I34f have been married to my husband for 10 years. We have 2 daughters together 7 and 5. I have a teenage daughter from a high school relationship who is 17.
My daughter is 7 months pregnant. The father is in her life. They both are working hard saving money.
I’ve already had the necessary talks with my daughter, but she is dead set on being a mother to this child.
Her SIL has had the opposite issue over the past decade.
My SIL35 has struggled with fertility, and basically has been told she cannot have children.
They’ve been actively trying or just not using protection for the past 10 years, and only conceived twice ending in early miscarriages.
Now, her MIL is trying to solve both problems at once.
My mil already brought up the idea of letting sil adopt this baby which we told her my daughters wishes.
The other day I came home from work and my mil was over, and I overheard her talking to my daughter about that idea.
Telling her how she wouldn’t be fit to be a mother and sil is much more prepared and how she wouldn’t want to repeat the cycle (bc I had her so young.) she then pulled a guilt trip and told her how sil dream is for a child.
OP is furious and so is her husband, but her MIL doesn’t think she’s done anything wrong.
I simply opened the door and just said “get out.” She stared at me in complete disbelief, then said I couldn’t kick her out of her son’s house.
I said, I can and I just did.
She left, but then when my husband got home from work he said she had left a ton of messages about how in the wrong I am and how I’m setting my daughter up for failure.
My husbands on my side.
AITA?
Whose side is Reddit on? They’re about to let us know!
The top comment says the MIL needs to be more respectful of boundaries.
They say MIL knew she was doing something shady.
No one knows whether the SIL knows anything about this.
This commenter is a bit paranoid…maybe.
And this person says there’s no coming back.
This is appalling, honestly.
Talk about sticking your nose where it doesn’t belong.
