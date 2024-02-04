‘An absolute terrifying nightmare to deal with.’ – Nanny Reveals How Generation Alpha’s Addiction To iPads Are Affecting Their Behavior And Ability To Learn
by Ryan McCarthy
Kids nowadays all seem to be born with some sort of Apple Product in their hand.
I can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen a kid watching Fortnite YouTube videos on full volume in public, with their parents completely oblivious.
But hey, I had unrestricted access to the internet as a kid, and I turned out pretty alright. Didn’t I?
Well according to TikTok user @hopeyoufindyourdad, it is this dependence on screens that is turning the newest generation into parenting nightmares!
Check it out!
Andra starts her video by saying based off of her 9 years in the childcare business, Generation Alpha, also known as the iPad Generation, are an absolute nightmare to deal with.
She admits that while this has probably been said about every young generation, Alpha is a different beast altogether!
Teachers who have worked all of their lives in education are up and quitting their jobs at rates we have never seen before.
While there could be multiple reasons for this including pay and benefits, the number one reason found for teachers leaving their profession is the behavior of their students!
These behavior problems, according to Andra, are in large part a result of unrestricted access to screens.
As a whole Generation Alpha is seeing a drop in their attention spans and concentration, which may be a result of the quick scanning for information they have become used to from social media.
The biggest effect Andra has seen is the declining development of creativity and imagination, as iPad games don’t stimulate the brain in the same way as classic activities like coloring and building.
Andra said the worst families to nanny for were those who allowed their kids unrestricted access to screens, as it resulted in kids wanting their device 24/7.
These children tended to reject imagination play and never wanted to go outside or play with any of their toys.
For some families, these kids would have rooms full of untouched toys or a yard full of outside toys that they never played with.
But the real problem arose when someone would try and separate these kids from their beloved iPads.
Andra said taking an iPad out of a kid’s hand would almost certainly result in a tantrum, but it sometimes escalated to the child physically attacking her!
She says this is a result of the parents refusing to set proper boundaries, with some kids even striking her in the face!
As a nanny, Andra would try and wean the kids off of their screens, much to the appreciation of the parents!
Once the kids were home from school, she would collect their devices and make them play with other toys, or force them to go outside.
Over time, parents commented on how well behaved their children were becoming since she had begun fixing their dependence on screens.
Ultimately, Andra said that the problem isn’t really the iPad’s but the parents behavior and parenting style.
She emphasized screens can not be a substitute for parenting, and stressed the importance of setting boundaries with the kids.
Check out the video:
@hopeyoufindyourdad
@gabesco I am fully on board with what this creator is saying although kids having ipads is a bit inevitable at this point the real issue is regulation and parenting styles #genz #genalpha #millennial #parenting #ipadkid #greenscreenvideo #greenscreen
TikTok heartily agreed with her, with many people pointing out the parents are just as addicted to their phones as their kids!
This Gen Z user admitted their unsupervised internet access had a terrible effect on them, and can’t imagine how it will affect their younger brother.
Many users were reminded of their own encounters with the dreaded iPad Kids!
And this Speech Therapist said she is also witnessing the effects of the iPad on the newest generation.
All that being said, getting rid of screens is much easier said than done!
Encourage your kids to play pretend, to go outside and smell the roses, and tell them to touch grass!
Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.