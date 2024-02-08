‘Be born the younger sibling of a famous person.’ – Why Being A Nepo Sibling Is Better Than Being A Nepo Baby
by Matthew Gilligan
We hear a lot of talk out there about nepo babies, but where’s the concern for the nepo SIBLINGS?
Well, a TikTokker named Keara posted a video and addressed that interesting topic for her viewers.
Keara pulled no punches and said, “The best hand you can be dealt in this lifetime by far is to be born the younger sibling of a famous person, or just be a little nepotism little sibling as I like call it.”
She backed up her opinion by citing such celebs as Elle Fanning, Dave Franco, and Liam Hemsworth and said they “truly must have been saints in their past life cause they hit the jackpot with this cycle.”
Keara said, “being a nepotism little sibling gives you all the benefits of being a nepotism baby, but none of the stigma.”
She added that people can’t relate to having famous parents and explained, “But when a nepotism sibling talks about how hard it was to grow up in the shadow of an older sibling,” she says “that will make the public root for you,” since feeling like the outcast or second favorite child is a feeling people can relate to.
Keara then said “And the crazy thing is they don’t even have to like your older sibling for them to like you” and used Ben Affleck’s younger brother Casey as an example.
She explained, “Like he got Ben’s fans and haters on his side. Talk about having it made.”
Check out her video.
@superkeara
I can only pray I live a noble enough life to be born a nepotism little sibling in the next
Let’s see how folks reacted on TikTok.
One TikTokker mentioned a specific celebrity…
This viewer had another person in mind.
And another TikTokker brought up two other names.
Okay… now I just need for my siblings to get famous.
Working on that…
If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.
Categories: THE REST
Tags: · nepo babies, nepo siblings, nepotism, tiktok, top, video, viral