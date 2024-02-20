Employee Complains About A Boss Asking Someone To Skip Their Morning Gym Routine To Come To An Early Meeting
by Matthew Gilligan
This is a tough one…
If your boss asked you to skip your morning gym routine to come in for an early meeting, what would you do?
Well, a TikTokker named Alexandre didn’t pull any punches when he took to the social media platform to tell folks how he’d feel about this.
He stitched to another video that a woman named Natalie had posted where she read a message that said, “When asked to come in for an 8 am meeting, my Gen Z new hire said, ‘Ugh, sorry I can’t make it. I have a workout class.’ Should this be allowed?”
Natalie then said, “You just started this job. I don’t give a flying **** about your workout class. Also, an 8 am workout class is too late. Workout at six, maybe seven? Right?”
Alexandre then cut in and pretended like he was the person who wrote the message and said, “Yeah, Natalie, so we can talk about this more later. But I’m gonna address this now. It was made very clear during the interview process that the working hours for this position is between 9 to 5 pm Eastern Time and I am on Eastern time. I made that very clear with HR because I have commitments outside of work.”
Alexandre added, “Okay, let’s just say I skip the gym. Two things. When can I expect you to reimburse me for my class and two, are you going to be paying me from 8 am to 9 am? Or at the very least let me leave at 4 pm. Natalie if your answer to both of those are no then there’s no discussion needed. I will see you at nine o’clock today. Also, I sent an email to HR about this and sent them the link to that TikTok video. So just to make things clear.”
I think we know where he stands on this one…
Check out the video.
Alexandre’s video went viral so Natalie took it upon herself to point out that she is not affiliated with him AT ALL and she had a lot more to say about this issue.
Check it out.
Then it was Alexandre’s turn to respond and he told viewers, “That video that I made was my genuine reaction to the situation in the form of a skit. I should have made that clear. And I’m sorry.”
He added, “I made that video to empower people to speak up for themselves and set boundaries at work, especially if it’s for your health. I know people who skip meals, lunches, and sit for eight hours straight, starving and overworked and basically sacrificing their own well-being for their job. And it should not be like that.”
‘Nuff said!
Here’s what people had to say.
This person thinks 9 to 5 means exactly that…
Another TikTokker said you don’t have to tell your bosses ANYTHING.
And this person nailed it.
Bosses should never do this to employees.
Let them have their life!