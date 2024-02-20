February 20, 2024 at 2:33 pm

Gen Z Woman Said She Can’t Work 9-5 Jobs Because She’ll Cry if She Can’t Be Creative

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: Instagram/@ zoewynnsmusic

Oh, you poor thing…

Not being able to be creative in your job because you are a true artist?

The horror!

I kid, I kid…but I was so blown away by this Gen Z musician’s attitude that all I could do was laugh and be snarky…but you have to make up your own mind.

Her name is Zoe and she shared a video on Instagram and talked to viewers about why she simply can’t work a 9 to 5 office job because it wouldn’t offer her an opportunity to be creative.

Source: Instagram/@ zoewynnsmusic

Zoe even said that she’s “physically unable” to work a job like this…but she seems to be doing just fine, by the looks of her video.

Source: Instagram/@ zoewynnsmusic

She said, “I start to cry if I have more than like three non-creative tasks to do in a day.”

How sad!

Source: Instagram/@ zoewynnsmusic

Take a look at the video.

Here’s what people had to say.

One person was HARSH in their assessment.

Source: Instagram/@ zoewynnsmusic

Another Instagram user made a good point.

Source: Instagram/@ zoewynnsmusic

And one viewer thinks she’s spoiled.

Source: Instagram/@ zoewynnsmusic

This is pretty ridiculous…

Just my humble opinion…

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter