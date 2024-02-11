Girls Were Needlessly Rude To A Customer At A Restaurant, So He Made Sure They Waited An Extra Long Time For A Table
by Matthew Gilligan
Why can’t people just be nice to each other?
It’s really not that hard to do!
But you know how people can be…TERRIBLE!
Check out what happened to some rude girls who hopefully learned a lesson after this experience!
Two girls rolled their eyes at me at a restaurant while I was only trying to be nice. Fine. Keep waiting, then!
I was having lunch at this restaurant last Sunday with my friend.
All the other tables were occupied.
Two girls appeared, but since it was packed and there were no empty tables, nor vacant seat, they just stood there awkwardly looking around waiting for some people to get up and leave.
He tried to be nice…
I told them we’re almost finished, so they could have our table after we left.
But instead of being thankful, they just threw me a dirty look and rolled their eyes as if I were trying to flirt with them.
My face went red and I didn’t know what to say.
I was just trying to be nice.
It wasn’t as if I was trying to initiate a small talk with them or something. Then my embarrassment turned to anger. The least they could do is just nod their heads.
Then I heard one of them said to the other maybe they should just go to another restaurant.
And her friend said no because it was the only Chinese restaurant in the vicinity of their place and also because ‘that guy’ (she pointed at me with her lips in a not so subtle way) was almost done.
If you want to act that way…
Fine. I raised my hand and called one of the waiters and told her we would like to have more drinks, which she brought out a few minutes later.
My friend was trying so hard to stifle his laughter I swear he broke a rib or two, while we very slowly ate the rest of our meal.
The rude girls left quickly soon after.
And here’s how Reddit users reacted.
One person had a story to tell…
This Reddit user also does stuff like this.
One reader shared a story from Vegas.
Another individual talked about a rude woman they encountered.
And one person shared a story about something that happened in a U2 concert.
That’s what you get for being rude.
Better luck next time!
If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · black text, food, petty revenge, reddit, restaurant, revenge, top