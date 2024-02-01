Gramps Had A Hilariously Hard Time Getting A Toddler To Take A Nap. – ‘1st time grandpa problems.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Folks…this is the good stuff!
A woman named Kelsea shared a video on TikTok and showed folks what happened when the grandfather to her baby tried to put her daughter down for a nap.
The text overlay reads, “1st time grandpa problems” and boy, is that the truth!
Grandpa can be seen laying the girl down in her crib and he lowers her carefully down…
And then it happened!
Grandpa took a spill over the crib’s railing and he did his best to make sure he didn’t hurt the little girl.
Grandpa eventually freed himself from the crib and gave the little girl a bottle before he left her room.
Nice save, Gramps!
Here’s the video.
@kelsea_bowersmith
My father in law told me he misplaced his phone but i found more than his phone on the camera 🤣🤣 dont worry she was fine 🤣🤣
And here’s how people reacted.
One TikTok user got a big kick out of this.
Another person couldn’t believe how long that fall took…
And this person made a funny comment.
That was hilarious!
Good, wholesome fun.
