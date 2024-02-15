February 15, 2024 at 12:44 am

Guy Comments About His Partner’s Weight Gain, So She Fired Back And Made Fun Of His Receding Hairline

I don’t want to sway your opinion in any way whatsoever, but I gotta say…the guy in this story sounds like a real jerk…

And perhaps you’ll agree with me after you read this story from Reddit!

Check out what happened and see what you think.

AITA for commenting on my partner’s lack of a hairline when he keeps making comments about my weight?

“We had a daughter last year and I’ve put on about 30 pounds.

Now, even though I’ve gained weight, I don’t think I’m fat.

Her partner sounds like a real gem.

My legs have just gotten thicker.

Anyways, he keeps making comments saying that I haven’t stopped eating since I’ve gotten pregnant.

Yesterday, I was preparing a bottle for our daughter when he said “ why don’t you move out the way, you don’t see you’re big’.

She fired back at him.

He tried to play it off after and said he was just talking about my butt.

It really hurt my feelings so I said “ at least a fat person can lose weight but your hair is never gonna grow back”.

For context, he’s 27 but the front of his hair and the middle have thinned out a lot.

That didn’t go over well…

He’s very self conscious about it to the point that he won’t leave the house without a hat and he’ll turn back around if he realizes that he forgot to take it with him.

He’s been angry at me since I made the comment but I felt like if he keeps talking about my weight, then I can talk about his hairline.

So AITA?”

Here’s how folks reacted on Reddit.

One individual thinks everyone sucks here.

Source: Reddit/AITA

Another reader nailed it.

Source: Reddit/AITA

This Reddit user thinks she’s NTA.

Source: Reddit/AITA

This Reddit user has heard this one before…

Source: Reddit/AITA

And one person thinks she’s NTA.

Source: Reddit/AITA

Sounds like he had it coming.

