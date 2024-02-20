Her Boyfriend Broke A Priceless Heirloom, So She’s Refusing To Let Him Use Another
by Trisha Leigh
We all have those sentimental items, whether they’re something we bought ourselves or something handed down from generations before us.
And we wouldn’t be human if those things getting broken didn’t bother us.
OP used to have tea with her grandmother and cherishes her teacups.
When my (21f) grandma died I asked if I could have her crockery, especially the tea cups.
We always had tea when I was over, and I strongly associate them with her. I think they’re pretty too, delicate with flowers.
I got them 6 years ago, and I’ve been so careful with them.
Her boyfriend is prone to dropping things.
My boyfriend (25m) has butterfingers.
He drops at least 3-5 things a day, ranging from not a huge deal (his toothbrush, food, books) to a pain to deal with (raw eggs, a holder full of toothpicks, glass).
We’re cleaning something off the floor almost daily.
I have tea at least twice a day, and he wanted to join me. He broke a cup the first time. A saucer the second.
She thought having another set for tea was a compromise, but he didn’t.
So I went to a secondhand store and got our own set of dishes, ones I didn’t mind if they got broken, and put my grandma’s cups away.
I feel like I’m trying to include him, but I don’t feel it’s wrong want to keep the set (a memory from my grandma).
My boyfriend feels as if I don’t trust him, and that it’s unfair to treat him differently for something he can’t help.
AITA?
