Hilarious Hubby Takes Overcooked Way Too Seriously And People Think He Should Be On “The Bear”
by Laura Lynott
Gamers come in two varieties.
The first play for fun. The second play like their life depends on it.
Well, this guy is that second tupe – but in reality he’s just goofing around with his wife – aw, sweet.
Anyhow, so @mitchell_ferguson posted a TikTok of himself taking the cooking computer game ultra seriously for the camera.
“This is ******* unacceptable, you have to stay prepping,” he shouted. “When the cart goes over, stay on your side. I will work on soups, you work on fish and chips, pay attention, some are fish, some are chips.”
He added: “We can’t keep ******* up these orders. That’s how we keep losing money.”
She responded: “Yes chef, yes chef.”
Another clip shows him unleash a fury, playing Overcooked in the style of comedy drama The Bear.
Frankly, if this is how good this guy can goof around, maybe he needs a role in the show!
Watch the first clip here:
@mitchell_ferguson
#overcooked #married #marriage #chef #cooking #game #mitchellferguson #competition
And the second here:
@mitchell_ferguson
In my Carmy era👨🍳👩🍳 #overcooked #overcooked2 #thebear #carmy #carmyberzatto #jeremyallenwhite #marriage #couple #cooking #kitchen #food #foodie #games #videogames #nintendo #nintendoswitch #culinary #mitchellferguson #corinagrove #mattymatheson @MATTY MATHESON
Here’s what people thought of the crazy game play:
Wow, now that’s some recognition!
Yes, a whopper of a performance!
Sure is!
I haven’t laughed this hard in a long time.
Give this man a guest spot in the show!
